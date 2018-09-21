Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,660 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.17% of Berry Global Group worth $252,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

