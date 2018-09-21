Berenberg Bank Reiterates €107.00 Price Target for Bayer (BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €107.00 ($124.42) price target by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.34 ($116.68).

Shares of Bayer stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €76.02 ($88.40). 3,799,772 shares of the company were exchanged. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

