Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) a €14.20 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBB. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. equinet set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.06 ($16.34).

Shares of FRA:PBB opened at €13.03 ($15.15) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

