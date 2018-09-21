Beigene (BGNE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research report released on Thursday morning. Maxim Group currently has a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

“BeiGene presented preliminary data from its ongoing P1/2 study of anti- PD1 tislelizumab in patients with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) solid tumors at the Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beigene in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.25.

Shares of BGNE traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.88. 4,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,898. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Beigene has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $220.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.53 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5279999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $418,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 5,814,100 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $627,922,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,018. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Beigene by 5,558.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beigene during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter valued at $302,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

