Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Upgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Wedbush set a $18.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,746.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 143.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

