Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Holdings Boosted by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,211.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,810 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 90,564 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 144,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $894,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $261.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $191.53 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

