Beadell Resources (BDREF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Beadell Resources Limited is a gold producer. It owns and operates the Tucano gold mine primarily in Brazil. Beadell Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Beadell Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDREF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Beadell Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Beadell Resources Company Profile

Beadell Resources Limited operates as a gold producer in Brazil and Australia. Its primary property is the Tucano gold mine covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers of gold exploration tenements located in the Amapá state, northern Brazil. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

