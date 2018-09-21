BB&T Securities LLC Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 127,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 132,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $216,643.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,560.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $370,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,538.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $625,510. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.34. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.69 to $60.36 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

