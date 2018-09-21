Bayer (BAYRY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bayer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of BAYRY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Bayer has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $35.41.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

