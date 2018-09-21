Bayer (BAYN) Given a €82.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.34 ($116.68).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €76.27 ($88.69) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

