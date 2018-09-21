Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for NMC Health (NMC)

NMC Health (LON:NMC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NMC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($59.92) price objective on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($52.89) target price (up from GBX 3,270 ($42.59)) on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

LON NMC opened at GBX 3,328 ($43.35) on Friday. NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,726 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,558 ($46.35).

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

