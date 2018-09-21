Barclays (BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 240 at Deutsche Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 239 ($3.11) to GBX 240 ($3.13) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.26) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 266 ($3.46) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 227.42 ($2.96).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 176.22 ($2.30) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £7,332.10 ($9,550.74). Also, insider Mary Anne Citrino purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £3,520 ($4,585.12). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 55,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,210.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

