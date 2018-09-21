Barclays Analysts Give Telefonica (TEF) a €8.70 Price Target

Telefonica (BME:TEF) has been given a €8.70 ($10.12) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.60 ($10.00) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.82 ($10.25).

BME TEF opened at €8.20 ($9.53) on Friday. Telefonica has a 12-month low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a 12-month high of €10.63 ($12.36).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

