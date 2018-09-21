Banner Co. (BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post $125.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.40 million. Banner posted sales of $120.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $499.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.70 million to $504.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $562.81 million per share, with estimates ranging from $551.62 million to $572.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Banner had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $124.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Banner has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 21.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Banner by 60.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

