Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 302,980 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 393.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after buying an additional 439,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.67 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

