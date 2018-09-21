Bank of Nova Scotia Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Vistra Energy worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VST. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

