Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.73 Million Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Independence Realty Trust worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 70.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 88.6% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $909.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.83. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.47 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

