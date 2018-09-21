Bank of America Upgrades Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $444.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Brandan Lingle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,393 shares in the company, valued at $370,132.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $9,257,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,523,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,305,000 after buying an additional 250,704 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 171.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 323,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2,564.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 100,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.