Bank of America Corp DE Sells 360,161 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,299,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.24% of The Carlyle Group worth $70,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 305.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $23.80 on Friday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,250,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $251,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 45,107 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $1,096,100.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 428,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,417,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,329,197 shares of company stock valued at $253,721,987.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.