Bank of America Corp DE Has $64.18 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $64,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 28.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 35.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ryanair by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 38.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 29.19%. equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

