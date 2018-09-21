Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BancorpSouth have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Given a strong balance-sheet position, the company has been steadily enhancing shareholders’ value through strategic acquisitions, dividend hikes, share buybacks and excellent expense-management initiatives. Recently, the company announced plans to acquire Icon Capital Corporation. However, volatile net interest margin and exposure towards risky loan portfolios remain major concerns for the company.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BXS. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

NYSE:BXS opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,139,000 after purchasing an additional 920,056 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,239,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,677,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,229,000 after purchasing an additional 96,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 529.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 561,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 472,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

