Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.14) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.76 ($9.02) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.97 ($8.10).

BBVA opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

