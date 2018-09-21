Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHGE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes A GE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.72. Baker Hughes A GE has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $38.10.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In other news, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 234.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 21.7% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 240.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 294,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 208,120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 39.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 101,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

