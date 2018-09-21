Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $602,000 Position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth $5,090,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 92.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $12.38 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

