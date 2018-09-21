Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,569 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 44,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 475,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.97 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 19.18%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

