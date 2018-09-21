Badger Daylighting (BAD) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$34.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of TSE:BAD opened at C$27.23 on Tuesday. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of C$22.37 and a one year high of C$32.71.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). Badger Daylighting had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of C$147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.20 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

In other news, insider Michael James Tunney bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.19 per share, with a total value of C$49,927.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,715 shares of company stock worth $61,475.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

