Babcock International Group (BAB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.41) to GBX 950 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 909.62 ($11.85).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 725.40 ($9.45) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 604 ($7.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.42).

In related news, insider Mike Turner purchased 15,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £110,400 ($143,806.17). Also, insider Lucy Dimes purchased 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,330.21).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

