Baader Bank Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €114.70 ($133.37) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €107.16 ($124.60).

FRA:LEG opened at €102.30 ($118.95) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

