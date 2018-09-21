Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutz (DEZ) a €8.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. HSBC set a €8.60 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.69 ($10.10).

Deutz stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €7.64 ($8.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. Deutz has a 12 month low of €5.80 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €8.25 ($9.59).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

