B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Government Properties Income Trust’s FY2018 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Government Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOV opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Government Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 905.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 31,463 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Government Properties Income Trust

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

