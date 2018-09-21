aXpire (AXPR) Reaches Market Cap of $4.08 Million

aXpire (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, aXpire has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. aXpire has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $118,241.00 worth of aXpire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aXpire token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00283588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00152753 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000208 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009258 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.92 or 0.06486457 BTC.

About aXpire

aXpire was first traded on January 29th, 2018. aXpire’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,000,000 tokens. aXpire’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aXpire is medium.com/@aXpire . The Reddit community for aXpire is /r/aXpire . The official website for aXpire is axpire.io

aXpire Token Trading

aXpire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aXpire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aXpire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aXpire using one of the exchanges listed above.

