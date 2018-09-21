Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $643.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

