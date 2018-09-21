Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.
Shares of ACLS stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $643.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.
