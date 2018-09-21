AVX Co. (AVX) Short Interest Up 61.6% in August

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,385,699 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the August 15th total of 857,338 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised AVX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AVX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of AVX stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. AVX has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.03.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. AVX had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $454.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AVX will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AVX news, VP Willing King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Venuto sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $99,688.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,431 shares in the company, valued at $362,390.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,086 shares of company stock worth $1,957,042. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AVX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVX by 5.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the first quarter worth about $804,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

