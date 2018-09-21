Aventus Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00006138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex and IDEX. Aventus has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $18,754.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00282129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00152081 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.09 or 0.06410085 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Mercatox, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.