Avangrid (AGR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Avangrid from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.38.

AGR opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Avangrid’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Avangrid by 275.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Avangrid by 601.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

