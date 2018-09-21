Auroracoin Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $14,021.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00004892 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, ISX and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006894 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025209 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000447 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 11,328,528 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

