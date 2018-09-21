aTyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 164,411 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $121,664.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 233,160 shares of company stock valued at $172,278. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 33.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 145,761 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. 2,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,960. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

