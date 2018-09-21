Atlantic Trust LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 229.5% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.