athenahealth (ATHN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after MED lowered their price target on the stock to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $139.93, but opened at $134.49. MED currently has a hold rating on the stock. athenahealth shares last traded at $135.71, with a volume of 10205 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of athenahealth to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in athenahealth by 13,481.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 102,458 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in athenahealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in athenahealth by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in athenahealth by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in athenahealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. athenahealth had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN)

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

