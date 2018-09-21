Atento (ATTO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atento from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Atento stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $561.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. Atento has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.50 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.95%. sell-side analysts predict that Atento will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atento in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Engine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atento by 497.7% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atento in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Atento in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Atento by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

