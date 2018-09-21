ATBCoin (ATB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $856,859.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $689,771.00 and $856,859.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 48.5% lower against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.38 or 0.07212487 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019364 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.01321777 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001499 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001298 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003359 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

