At Home Group (HOME) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOME. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised At Home Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price objective on At Home Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.44.

HOME traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.47. 20,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,591. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. At Home Group had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 30,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,100,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alissa M. Ahlman sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $244,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,897,163 shares of company stock worth $163,040,136. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group by 772.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

