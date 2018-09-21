AstraZeneca (AZN) Given a GBX 4,080 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.15) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($72.95) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,900 ($76.85) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 5,000 ($65.13) to GBX 5,300 ($69.04) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,689.45 ($74.11).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN traded up GBX 88 ($1.15) on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,660 ($73.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,520 ($71.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.