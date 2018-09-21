Assured Guaranty (AGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.71

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 20033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

AGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assured Guaranty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $4,818,114.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,180,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,089,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 16,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $675,943.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,217,610.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,372 shares of company stock worth $14,327,346. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12,329.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,151,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,422 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,577,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7,051.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 895,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,377,000 after purchasing an additional 757,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,082,000 after purchasing an additional 621,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

