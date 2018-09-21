Associated Banc Corp (ASB) CFO Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Moral-Niles Christopher Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 30th, Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,500 shares of Associated Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $97,125.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 3,384,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.63 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

