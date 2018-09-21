Associated Banc (ASB) Shares Gap Down to $27.10

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $27.10. Associated Banc shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 3384903 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.61.

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.63 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Lau sold 19,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $556,938.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 121,000 shares of company stock worth $3,025,000 and have sold 40,675 shares worth $1,135,267. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,958,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,850,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,767,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 33.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,496,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,447,000 after purchasing an additional 881,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 15.4% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,001,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 401,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

