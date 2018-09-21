Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €19.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €19.80 ($23.02) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.66 ($19.37).

Shares of G opened at €15.73 ($18.29) on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

