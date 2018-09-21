Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,657. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $60.46 and a 1 year high of $76.22.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $144,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 29,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.