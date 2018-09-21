ArQule (ARQL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArQule from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ArQule from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ArQule from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQL opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,175,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,860,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 363,510 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,521,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

