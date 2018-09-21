Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.25

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 5268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider Brian Busse acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine Marie Gorjanc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $520,000.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

